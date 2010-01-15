Bulgarian justice ministry clears Jeleva nomination

Concerns about Rumiana Jeleva's competence are set to come to the fore as documents emerge appearing to exonerate the Bulgarian nominee in terms of financial disclosure.
The Bulgarian government is set to announce on Friday (15 January) that Ms Jeleva did not break Bulgarian law in failing to declare her stake in Global Consult, a privatisation firm, when she became an MEP in 2007, the New Europe newspaper reports.
A document signed by Bulgarian deputy justice minister, Lyudmila ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
