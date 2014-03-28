Ad
Wolfgang Schaeuble: "I also fell to the temptation of deregulation, deregulation, deregulation" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Germany in renewed push for EU treaty change

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has said discussions on revising the treaty to secure the eurozone's architecture will begin after the May EU elections.

"After the EU elections the debate about treaty change will be back on the table. The federal government will plead for institutional improvements, at least in the eurozone. The monetary union needs a joint finance- and economic policy, with corresponding institutions," Schaeuble said in an interview with Handelsblatt publish...

