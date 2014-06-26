Ad
euobserver
Gualtieri (r): MEPs will confirm the leadership of 21 standing committees in Strasbourg next week (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Renzi MEP to take economics chair

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Italy’s social democrats have bagged the European Parliament’s influential economic affairs committee, as the assembly’s political groups reached a deal on Thursday to divide control of its legislative committees.

The result is another coup for prime minister Matteo Renzi’s Democratic party which, with its 31-member delegation, is now the largest national group in the centre-left S&D group.

The committee gained prominence after pushing through a raft of financial sector regulatio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

2014 European elections: latest projections of seats in the Parliament
Centre-right wins most EP seats, but anti-establishment parties score well
EU parliament gives final nod to banking union
Gualtieri (r): MEPs will confirm the leadership of 21 standing committees in Strasbourg next week (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections