Renzi MEP to take economics chair

Italy’s social democrats have bagged the European Parliament’s influential economic affairs committee, as the assembly’s political groups reached a deal on Thursday to divide control of its legislative committees.
The result is another coup for prime minister Matteo Renzi’s Democratic party which, with its 31-member delegation, is now the largest national group in the centre-left S&D group.
The committee gained prominence after pushing through a raft of financial sector regulatio...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
