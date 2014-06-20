Ad
Ypres: Bad place for a Merkel-Cameron row (Photo: UK Ministry of Defence)

This WEEK: EU top jobs, Ukraine treaty, Iraq

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European leaders will next week try to agree who should fill top EU posts and will sign free trade treaties with Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

The leaders will first meet in Ypres, north-west Belgium, on Thursday (26 June) to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the outbreak of WW1.

The top jobs debate will take centre stage at an informal dinner, where Germany may clash with Britain on who should take over the European Commission - a potential embarrassment given the symbol...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

