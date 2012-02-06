Romanian PM resigns over anti-government protests

Romanian Prime Minister Emil Boc on Monday (6 February) resigned together with the entire government in response to several weeks of anti-government protests.

"I decided to hand in the government's resignation," Boc announced in a press conference in Bucharest, adding that he took this decision in order to calm "social tensions" and so that the "economic stability of the country is not affected."

The ruling party lost its majority in the upper house last week, after two MPs defect...