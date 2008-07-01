Ad
Lech Kaczynski in Euro 2008 football colours: protecting the Irish result is protecting Polish interests (Photo: prezydent.pl)

Polish president declines to sign EU treaty

by Philippa Runner,

The Polish president, Lech Kaczynski, has indicated he will not sign the Lisbon treaty until Ireland decides what to do about its No vote, dealing a strong blow to EU attempts to revive the pact. German ratification also went on hold Monday (30 June), pending a Constitutional Court decision expected early next year.

"For now, the treaty question is pointless. It's hard to say how it will end. But to claim there is no union because there is no treaty is not serious," Mr Kaczynski said in...

