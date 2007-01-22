Ireland to 'keep critical eye' on any constitution changes

Ireland is keeping a watchful eye on any possible changes to the European Constitution calling on member states to maintain the "balance of the entire package", the country's minister for European affairs said in an interview with EUobserver.
"We are very concerned that the balance will be maintained within the whole package," Noel Treacy said, adding that his colleagues in charge of justice and foreign affairs are following the negotiations closely.
"We are keeping a critical eye...
