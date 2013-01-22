Ad
Dijsselbloem has been a finance minister since November (Photo: Partij van de Arbeid/Willem Pekel)

Dijsselbloem to chair Eurogroup despite Spanish opposition

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Jeroen Dijisselbloem has been appointed chair of the 17-member Eurogroup after eurozone finance ministers rubber-stamped his appointment in Brussels.

At a meeting on Monday (21 January) the Dutch finance minister was backed to replace veteran Jean-Claude Juncker, the Luxembourg Prime Minister who has held the job since its creation in 2005.

However, the appointment attracted some unexpected controversy after his Spanish counterpart Luis de Guindos, refused to endorse Djisselbloem...

