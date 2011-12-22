Ad
'The entire decision review process was conducted only to satisfy form and is a schoolbook example of travesty of justice' (Photo: bloomsberries)

Leaked report challenges EU line on Serbian judiciary

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Serbia's reform of the judiciary system is riddled with inconsistencies, intransparent and subject to political pressure, a leaked report shows, in an assessment that sharply contradicts the official and happier EU account of the state of affairs in the Balkan country.

The verdict was delivered in a 23-page report written by local lawyers for the EU delegation in Serbia following seven weeks of monitoring, between 4 July and 28 August, of Belgrade's reappointment of judges.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

