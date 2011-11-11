France launches inquiry after accidental downgrade

France has reacted with anger after a major ratings agency on Thursday (10 November) accidently suggested it had downgraded its credit rating status, temporarily putting the country in a situation it has been desperately fighting to avoid.
French finance minister Francois Baroin demanded an inquiry by both the European financial markets authority and national markets regulator AMF.
Calling it a "quite shocking rumour without any basis", Baroin said the investigation should look i...
