euobserver
Paris. A credit downgrade would be a big political and economic blow (Photo: Anirudh Koul)

France launches inquiry after accidental downgrade

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

France has reacted with anger after a major ratings agency on Thursday (10 November) accidently suggested it had downgraded its credit rating status, temporarily putting the country in a situation it has been desperately fighting to avoid.

French finance minister Francois Baroin demanded an inquiry by both the European financial markets authority and national markets regulator AMF.

Calling it a "quite shocking rumour without any basis", Baroin said the investigation should look i...

Green Economy

