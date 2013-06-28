Ad
Milanovic on Friday: Felt 'emotional' about joining the EU (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU summit marks big moment for Western Balkans

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Leaders on Friday (28 June) endorsed the launch of Serbia accession talks and welcomed Croatia's impending EU entry.

They said the first round of Serbia talks will take place no later than January 2014.

"This is indeed historic … We must not forget that no so long ago in this part of Europe, we saw one of the most violent wars and now we are starting negotiations," European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso told press, referring to the 1990s Balkan conflicts.

Noting tha...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Milanovic on Friday: Felt 'emotional' about joining the EU (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU Political

