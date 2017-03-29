Ad
Benoit Hamon described his meeting with Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel as amiable, but not without differences.

France's Hamon meets Merkel, secures Schulz backing

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Benoit Hamon, the Socialist contender in France's presidential race, criticised Germany's handling of the eurozone crisis during a visit to Berlin on Tuesday (28 March).

Hamon spoke to reporters after a meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel. He described the meeting as amiable, but not without differences.

"I repeated to her my disagreement with austerity policies, the consequences that they have had on people, the fact that they have produced today social desperation that...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

