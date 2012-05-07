Greece urged to uphold austerity as coalition talks begin

EU leaders have made it clear that Greece has to stick to pre-agreed spending cuts even after around two thirds of the population voted for anti-austerity parties in Sunday's (6 May) election.

With Greece still digesting the results of a vote which brought seven parties into parliament, ranging from the Communists to the far-right Golden Dawn, both Brussels and Berlin have underlined that the terms of the bail-outs are not up for negotiation.

Angela Merkel of Germany, which put th...