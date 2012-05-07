Ad
euobserver
Merkel. Greece must approve €11.5bn of cuts before the end of June despite its political mess (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Greece urged to uphold austerity as coalition talks begin

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU leaders have made it clear that Greece has to stick to pre-agreed spending cuts even after around two thirds of the population voted for anti-austerity parties in Sunday's (6 May) election.

With Greece still digesting the results of a vote which brought seven parties into parliament, ranging from the Communists to the far-right Golden Dawn, both Brussels and Berlin have underlined that the terms of the bail-outs are not up for negotiation.

Angela Merkel of Germany, which put th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

German parliament agrees second bail-out for Greece
Radical left and neo-Nazis score well in Greek elections
Merkel. Greece must approve €11.5bn of cuts before the end of June despite its political mess (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections