Ad
euobserver
Visegrad Castle: the Visegrad cooperation started in 1991 with a high- level meeting in Visegrad, Hungary. (Photo: David Spender)

Visegrad countries step up co-operation on EU funding

EU Political
by Matej Hruska,

The so-called Visegrad countries - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - have in a joint letter to EU energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger on Tuesday (14 September) called for Brussels' support on a series of energy infrastructure projects.

The wishlist outlines transition routes which they hope could become priority projects for the EU when deciding its next financial mechanism for transition networks in 2011.

The discussion about a potential new energy financial i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Visegrad Castle: the Visegrad cooperation started in 1991 with a high- level meeting in Visegrad, Hungary. (Photo: David Spender)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections