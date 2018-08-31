EU to propose scrapping summer time change

EU countries should scrap twice-yearly time changes, the European Commission will propose in upcoming legislation, after a public consultation in which a record number of Europeans participated.

The commission on Friday (31 August) unveiled the results of the survey, closed two weeks ago, on changing the clock in March and October to adjust from wintertime to summertime.

A record 4.6m people participated in the online exercise and 84 percent were of the view that summertime shou...