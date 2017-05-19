Brexit has uprooted Britain's traditional party system

A portion of British voters said they feel they have more in common with people who voted the same way in the EU referendum, even if they had supported a different political party in the 2015 elections.
In other words, Brexit has uprooted traditional party allegiances.
At first glance, this makes the Liberal Democrats’ pitch as the "Remain" party more understandable.
The trouble with the British, however, is that we tend to be an accepting people when it comes to referendum...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
