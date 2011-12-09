Serbia and Montenegro face setbacks on EU path

Leaders are to grant Serbia EU candidate status in March 2012 provided it steps up talks with Kosovo, while Montenegro's membership talks will start in June pending a crackdown on corruption and crime.

"With a view to granting Serbia the status of candidate country by March 2012," EU leaders ask for more progress in talks with Kosovo, according to draft conclusions seen by EUobserver.

Serbia had hoped to be given candidate status at this EU summit after earlier this year handing o...