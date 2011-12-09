Ad
euobserver
EU enlargement is slowing down as the bloc struggles with the economic crisis (Photo: European Commission)

Serbia and Montenegro face setbacks on EU path

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Leaders are to grant Serbia EU candidate status in March 2012 provided it steps up talks with Kosovo, while Montenegro's membership talks will start in June pending a crackdown on corruption and crime.

"With a view to granting Serbia the status of candidate country by March 2012," EU leaders ask for more progress in talks with Kosovo, according to draft conclusions seen by EUobserver.

Serbia had hoped to be given candidate status at this EU summit after earlier this year handing o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Montenegro is officially awarded EU candidate status
Serbia's EU bid uncertain as roadblocks stay in place
EU enlargement is slowing down as the bloc struggles with the economic crisis (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections