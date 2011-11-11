Ad
Goodbye to data privacy for those flying to the US, say MEPs (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Unhappy MEPs to approve passenger data deal

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The freshly re-negotiated Passenger Name Record (PNR) agreement on the transfer of personal data of travellers flying from Europe to the US still raises privacy concerns, MEPs familiar with the text have said. But a veto by the parliament is unlikely, however.

"Whatever they did are just cosmetic changes, the substance of blanket data retention has remained. And even if they say personal data will be 'anonymised' after six months, the US still keeps all the records for 15 years," German...

