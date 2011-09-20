Ad
euobserver
Viviane Reding says criminal sanctions goes to the 'heart' of national sovereignty (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Brussels to beef up EU criminal policy

Rule of Law
by Honor Mahony,

The European Commission on Tuesday said it is considering how to set up an EU criminal policy, with clear definitions on what is an EU crime and the minimum punishment to be applied across all member states.

It wants to put an end to criminals seeking out member states with the most lenient punishments for pan-European crimes such as human trafficking, money laundering, counterfeit and corruption.

The EU executive is tip-toeing into this legal and political minefield by way of a t...

