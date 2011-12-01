Ad
The two will meet on Monday in Paris to discuss EU reform (Photo: diplomatie.gouv.fr)

Reform of Europe will not lead to supra-nationality, Sarkozy says

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has said the future of a successful European Union lies with inter-governmental co-operation rather than transferring more power to Brussels.

In a highly-anticipated speech in the southern French town of Toulon, Sarkozy on Thursday (1 December) indicated that while he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will work to change the EU treaties to ensure more budgetary discipline, Paris is not keen to let the European Commission get in on the act too much.

...

EU Political

Latest News

