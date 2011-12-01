Ad
euobserver
The emergency move will make it easier for banks to borrow US dollars (Photo: Maciej Janiec)

Global central banks take action to prevent EU credit crunch

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the central banks of some of the world's key economies announced a co-ordinated emergency action to make it easier for banks to borrow US dollars - in effect preventing a global credit crunch.

The ECB and the Fed together with the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank on Wednesday agreed to lower by by 50 basis points the cost of dollar currency swaps.

It is the first such co-o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

ECB will not become bank of last resort, Draghi says
Commission to unveil bank bail-out plan
EU agrees to fresh bank bail-outs
The emergency move will make it easier for banks to borrow US dollars (Photo: Maciej Janiec)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections