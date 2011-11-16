Ad
euobserver
Bees have been dying in large numbers across the continent (Photo: Brad Smith)

Big pharma should combat bee decline, MEPs say

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

The European Parliament has called on the pharmaceutical industry to play a role in finding a solution to halt the rapid decline of the honey bee.

“The European Parliament calls on the commission to increase the development of veterinary medical products for current EU honey-bee-disease-causing agents," says a non-binding resolution passed Tuesday (15 November).

The resolution also stresses the "need to offer the pharmaceutical industry incentives for the development of new medici...

Brussels boosts aid to beekeepers amid mystery bee die-off
