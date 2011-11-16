Big pharma should combat bee decline, MEPs say

The European Parliament has called on the pharmaceutical industry to play a role in finding a solution to halt the rapid decline of the honey bee.
“The European Parliament calls on the commission to increase the development of veterinary medical products for current EU honey-bee-disease-causing agents," says a non-binding resolution passed Tuesday (15 November).
The resolution also stresses the "need to offer the pharmaceutical industry incentives for the development of new medici...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here