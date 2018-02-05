Catalan separatists mull 'symbolic' presidency

Catalan separatists leaders are discussing a plan that would allow exiled Carles Puigdemont to keep influence in the region even if he cannot be elected president of the government.

Puigdemont met a delegation of the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) party, in Brussels on Sunday, and deputies of his Together for Catalonia (JxCat) party on Monday to discuss the plan.

He was also due to meet envoys from the Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP), the third separatist party in parliament.