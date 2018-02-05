Ad
euobserver
'The biggest challenge we face is reunifying our country,' said Anastasiades (Photo: Consilium)

Re-elected Cyprus president eyes fresh peace talks

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Cypriot president Nikos Anastasiades set new talks to reunite the island as his priority after he won a second mandate on Sunday (4 February).

"The biggest challenge we face is reunifying our country," he said, after beating Stavros Malas in the second-round run-off to the presidential election, with 55.99 percent of the vote.

He said he will "continue to work with the same determination in a bid to achieve our common goal, ending occupation and reunifying our country."

Cypr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

Cyprus picks next president amid peace talks hangover
Cyprus' deja-vu choice for president
Cyprus talks up in the air
EU to pump €101m into Cyprus gas network
'The biggest challenge we face is reunifying our country,' said Anastasiades (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections