Re-elected Cyprus president eyes fresh peace talks

Cypriot president Nikos Anastasiades set new talks to reunite the island as his priority after he won a second mandate on Sunday (4 February).

"The biggest challenge we face is reunifying our country," he said, after beating Stavros Malas in the second-round run-off to the presidential election, with 55.99 percent of the vote.

He said he will "continue to work with the same determination in a bid to achieve our common goal, ending occupation and reunifying our country."

