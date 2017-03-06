EU gives green light to Hungary's nuclear plant

[UPDATED on Monday at 17.10] The European Commission on Monday (6 March) gave the final green light to Hungary's controversial extension of the Paks nuclear plant, which is being financed and built by Russia.

In a probe that opened in 2015, the EU commission looked into whether the construction of two new nuclear reactors in Paks had received illegal state aid.

The EU regulators concluded that the project cannot be financed solely on market conditions and needs state aid, to whic...