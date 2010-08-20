Politics and religion problematising aid work

A hundred and two humanitarian workers were killed in 2009 and 92 kidnapped, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which, together with the European Union commemorated their loss during the second World Humanitarian Day on Thursday (19 August).
The work of international humanitarian aid workers relies on acceptance of their neutrality, but the UN says there is an increasing misconception about aid that it is delivered exclusively by Western organisatio...
