New labour laws have deprived 30 percent of Romanian workers of a collectively-bargained contract (Photo: Chris Goldberg/Flickr)

How Romania became an EU workers' rights 'guinea pig'

by Crina Boros, London,

On the mornings of 10 May and 11 May in the Romanian city of Bistrita, in northern Transylvania, several thousand employees from the car cable manufacturing plant of Leoni - a multinational company headquartered in Germany - gathered outside the building.

They refused to start their shifts until managers conceded to talks about remunerated extra hours and a pay rise. A few days later, some of the protesters were sacked or pressured to sign resignation letters, according to union leaders...

