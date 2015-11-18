Ad
euobserver
Molenbeek neighbourhood in Brussels was home to one of the suicide bombers in the Paris attacks (Photo: Erasmushogeschool Brussel)

Molenbeek locals counter 'terrorist image' with vigil

by Nikolaj Nielsen, MOLENBEEK,

Residents of the impoverished Brussels neighbourhood of Molenbeek are trying to give a more nuanced image than the one put about by some media and politicians in the past few days.

Locals and others from around Brussels are holding a silent candle vigil at the town square on Wednesday (18 November). The vigil is to commemorate the Paris attacks but also, in part, to resist the backlash of widespread negative views of the nei...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Molenbeek neighbourhood in Brussels was home to one of the suicide bombers in the Paris attacks (Photo: Erasmushogeschool Brussel)

