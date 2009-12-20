Ad
euobserver
Serbian president Boris Tadic will travel to Stockholm to submit the EU membership application (Photo: European Commission)

Serbia to apply for EU membership on Tuesday

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Serbian government has announced its decision to formally apply for EU membership next week.

"The Serbian government has decided ...to apply to join the EU," Serbian Prime Minister Mirko Cvetkovic told journalists on Saturday (19 December).

"A large majority of our European partners support us for putting forward our candidacy," he added. "This is a great day for Serbia and its citizens. I'd like to congratulate Serbian citizens."

The move was hailed as "a historic step"...

EU Political

euobserver

