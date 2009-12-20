Serbia to apply for EU membership on Tuesday

The Serbian government has announced its decision to formally apply for EU membership next week.

"The Serbian government has decided ...to apply to join the EU," Serbian Prime Minister Mirko Cvetkovic told journalists on Saturday (19 December).

"A large majority of our European partners support us for putting forward our candidacy," he added. "This is a great day for Serbia and its citizens. I'd like to congratulate Serbian citizens."

The move was hailed as "a historic step"...