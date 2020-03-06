Ad
euobserver
Separately, researchers from Brown University revealed that bots are promoting companies such as oil giant ExxonMobil (Photo: Roy Luck)

ExxonMobil lobbyists pushed for weaker EU Green Deal

EU Political
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

US oil and gas giant ExxonMobil lobbied the European Commission to weaken climate regulation for the transport sector, a new report published by the think tank InfluenceMap revealed on Friday (6 March).

Last November, ExxonMobil lobbyists met with a member of the cabinet of the commission first vice-president, Frans Timmermans, ahead of the announcemen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

ExxonMobil funds global warming sceptics – will Brussels clear the air?
Exxon warns over gas liberalisation
Revealed: ExxonMobil's private dinner with Cyprus' top EU brass
ExxonMobil has nothing to hide in terms of EU lobbying
Separately, researchers from Brown University revealed that bots are promoting companies such as oil giant ExxonMobil (Photo: Roy Luck)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections