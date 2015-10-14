Ad
euobserver
MEPs receive a €4,299 monthly allowance for office expenses, but there are hardly any checks on how it's spent (Photo: European Parliament)

EP transparency 'would require 40-75 new staff'

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament's own wording of an adopted text on its budget is hampering its expressed wish for greater transparency of a €4,299 monthly allowance which each MEP receives to cover office costs.

The EP secretariat says that additional transparency would require hiring between 40 and 75 new staff members, something which MEPs have said they do not want to pay for.

In April, the plenary session of the EP signed off on its own 2013 budget, a process known as the discharge. ...

EU Political

MEPs receive a €4,299 monthly allowance for office expenses, but there are hardly any checks on how it's spent (Photo: European Parliament)

