UN puts forward Libya deal, plans to back EU naval mission

After months of talks, the UN, on Thursday evening (8 October), presented a plan for a national unity government in Libya.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is expected to authorise, on Friday, EU military action against people smugglers off the Libyan coast.

The Libya plan, presented by UN special envoy Bernardino Leon after talks in Morocco, names six candidates to chair a unity cabinet representing the two main parties in conflict.

