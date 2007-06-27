Bulgaria and Romania escape sanctions, but not criticism

The two newest EU entrants, Bulgaria and Romania, will face open criticism over their poor anti-corruption record on Wednesday (27 June), but the European Commission will stop short of calling for sanctions.

EU home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini will present two reports - seen by EUobserver - on how Sofia and Bucharest are tackling deep-rooted corruption, reforming their judiciary, using agricultural funds and improving food safety - all areas showing serious shortcomings before...