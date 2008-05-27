Ad
euobserver
The number of MEPs needed to form a political group could be raised from 20 to 30 in 2009 (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs in dispute over political group sizes

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

MEPs on Tuesday (27 May) rejected a proposal to raise the threshold of deputies needed to create a political group in the European Parliament, with critics saying it would threaten political diversity in the EU assembly. But the proposal still has a chance of being passed in July.

UK centre-left MEP Richard Corbett had suggested that the number of MEPs needed to form a political group - and be eligible for the funds, speaking time and staff allowances that go with such a designation - b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Parliament rules on political groups need tidying up
European Parliament's political diversity at risk
The number of MEPs needed to form a political group could be raised from 20 to 30 in 2009 (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections