Spain jails Catalan separatist leaders, looks for Puigdemont

The Catalan crisis took a new judicial and international turn on Thursday (2 November) when eight former regional ministers were jailed and a European arrest warrant was poised to be issued against their leader Carles Puigdemont.

The warrant is expected to be issued on Friday, and an extradition request could follow, Puigdemont's lawyer Paul Bekaert said in Brussels.

Puigdemont has been in the Belgian capital since Monday, where he has claimed to continue working as the "legitimat...