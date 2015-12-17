Ad
euobserver
Did commission do enough to make sure illegal software was not used? (Photo: Volkswagen)

MEPs to probe what EU knew on Dieselgate

Dieselgate
EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament decided on Thursday (17 December) to set up an inquiry committee into the role of the European Commission and EU member states in the Volkswagen emission scandal, informally known as Dieselgate.

At a plenary session in Strasbourg, 354 MEPs voted in favour of the investigative body. Two hundred and twenty nine voted against, and 35 abstained.

The committee, which will consist of 45 MEPs, will, among other things, try to determine if the commission failed to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

EU Commission discussed emissions cheating in 2013
Environment MEPs reject lax diesel car limits
Car emissions testing: 'whole system is corrupt'
Did commission do enough to make sure illegal software was not used? (Photo: Volkswagen)

Tags

DieselgateEU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections