MEPs to probe what EU knew on Dieselgate

The European Parliament decided on Thursday (17 December) to set up an inquiry committee into the role of the European Commission and EU member states in the Volkswagen emission scandal, informally known as Dieselgate.

At a plenary session in Strasbourg, 354 MEPs voted in favour of the investigative body. Two hundred and twenty nine voted against, and 35 abstained.

The committee, which will consist of 45 MEPs, will, among other things, try to determine if the commission failed to ...