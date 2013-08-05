Madrid and London in new Gibraltar row

Spain has said it is considering imposing a €50 fee on those entering and leaving Gibraltar amid an escalating row with the UK over fishing rights.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo told ABC Sunday (4 August) that such a vehicle levy could "help fishermen affected by the destruction of fishing grounds."

He also announced a series of other potential measures such as sending the Spanish tax authorities to investigate the around 6000 Gibraltarians with property in Spain, c...