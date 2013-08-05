Ad
euobserver
Gibraltar is building an artificial reef to boost fish stocks - disputed by Madrid (Photo: Scott Wylie)

Madrid and London in new Gibraltar row

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Spain has said it is considering imposing a €50 fee on those entering and leaving Gibraltar amid an escalating row with the UK over fishing rights.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo told ABC Sunday (4 August) that such a vehicle levy could "help fishermen affected by the destruction of fishing grounds."

He also announced a series of other potential measures such as sending the Spanish tax authorities to investigate the around 6000 Gibraltarians with property in Spain, c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU passport beats Commonwealth passport in Gibraltar
Gibraltar is building an artificial reef to boost fish stocks - disputed by Madrid (Photo: Scott Wylie)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections