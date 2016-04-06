Panama Papers: Iceland PM half-resigns

The government of Iceland is fighting for survival following Panama Papers revelations that its top people held offshore accounts.

Prime minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson said on Tuesday (5 April) he would leave his office but denied he was resigning.

In a statement, he said the vice-chairman of his Progressive Party, Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson, would "take over the office of prime minister for an unspecified amount of time".

"The prime minister has not resigned and wil...