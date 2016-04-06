Panama Papers: Iceland PM half-resigns

The government of Iceland is fighting for survival following Panama Papers revelations that its top people held offshore accounts.
Prime minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson said on Tuesday (5 April) he would leave his office but denied he was resigning.
In a statement, he said the vice-chairman of his Progressive Party, Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson, would "take over the office of prime minister for an unspecified amount of time".
"The prime minister has not resigned and wil...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.