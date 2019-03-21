Ad
EU commissioners Violeta Bulc and Margrethe Vestager, 3rd and 2nd from the right, at the campaign kick-off event of the European liberal party Alde. (Photo: Alde party)

Campaigning commissioners blur the lines

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU commissioners Margrethe Vestager and Violeta Bulc will campaign on behalf of the liberals ahead of the May EU elections, the Alde party announced on Thursday (21 March).

This brings to a total of at least eight members of the European Commission who now have their eyes set on elections in the coming months.

But while Maros Sefcovic and Vytenis Andriukaitis – who are running for president in Slovakia and Lithuania respectively – have taken or will take a leave of absence during ...

