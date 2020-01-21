Ad
euobserver
Danes say their successful model would be endangered by new minimum wage proposals (Photo: florriebassingbourn)

Danes still sceptical on EU minimum wage

by Mie Olsen, Copenhagen,

Danes remain sceptical despite a European Commission statement the EU will not introduce statutory minimum wage in countries with a high extent of collective bargaining.

"There is nothing in this material that calms us down. We notice that there are no legal guarantees. And even if we got a legal guarantee, we would still recommend [the EU] to forget all about this initiative" - so says Johan Moesgaard Andersen, EU-director for the Danish Metalworkers' Union, who remains worried about ...

