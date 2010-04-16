EU encourages air passengers to claim their rights amid ash disruptions

Stranded air passengers have the right to care and compensation even in the "exceptional circumstances" of the Icelandic volcanic ash cloud which has caused major flight disruptions in mainland Europe, EU transport commissioner Siim Kallas said on Thursday (15 April).

Hundreds of thousands of European passengers have been affected following the cancellation of some 5,000 flights on Thursday after the ash cloud formed by the major volcanic eruption moved eastwards. The ash can clog up th...