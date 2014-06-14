EU official says response to economic crisis is flawed

The EU’s social affairs commissioner on Friday (13 June) lashed out at the EU’s response to the economic crisis.
Lazlo Andor, in a speech delivered in Berlin, said debt-curbing policies designed to resolve the sovereign debt crisis have wrecked Europe’s social welfare model.
“Austerity policies in many cases actually aggravated the economic crisis,” he said.
He described the EU’s economic and monetary union (EMU) as flawed from the start, forcing troubled member states to ma...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
