euobserver
Mr Van Rompuy spoke out against opening a new treaty discussion (Photo: premier.fgov.be)

Van Rompuy wants clearer 'hierarchy' to deal with future crises

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy has said he is looking to establish a clearer "hierarchy" among the EU institutions and member states to make it easier to deal with any future crises in the eurozone.

Mr Van Rompuy, in charge of a task-force looking into the future of economic governance in the EU, said he proposed to its opening meeting last week that "informal procedures and informal co-ordination mechanisms" be set up to help give some coherence within the EU structure....

EU Political
