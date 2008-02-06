EU lashes out at Serb PM for delaying signature of political deal

In an unusually strong statement, EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn has criticised Serbia's prime minister for blocking the signature of an interim, but highly symbolic, political agreement between Belgrade and the 27-nation bloc.

"We understand that political and procedural obstacles in Serbia have prevented a decision authorising the government to sign this interim political agreement", Mr Rehn told a news conference on Wednesday (6 February).

"I deeply regret the obstructi...