German, French MEPs tried to block #MeToo measure

German centre-right and French far-right MEPs have tried, unsuccessfully, to torpedo a new rule which will require MEPs with senior posts to sign a document promising to behave appropriately.

The new rule was adopted on Thursday (31 January) with a broad majority, and relates to a recently-adopted code of appropriate behaviour for MEPs.

The rule states that MEPs who have not signed a declaration to respect the code, will not be able to be elected as president or vice-president.