Ad
euobserver
Markus Pieper was appointed on 31 January — despite claims that two female candidates were more qualified. He quit on Tuesday, the day he was supposed to take up the role (Photo: European Parliament)

New EU envoy Markus Pieper quits before taking up post

EU Political
EU Elections
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Markus Pieper has decided not to take up his role as the EU's small and medium-sized enterprises envoy, in a surprise U-turn following strong criticism over his appointment.

The last-minute decision comes after MEPs called on the European Commission to rescind Pieper's appointment and after four EU commissioners (Josep Borrell, Thierry Breton, Paolo Gentiloni and Nicolas Schmit) criticised the controversial move.

The German ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

'PieperGate' crisis re-opens doubts on von der Leyen's future
A second von der Leyen term at EU helm 'not a done deal'
Von der Leyen appeals for 'new EU defence mindset'
Markus Pieper was appointed on 31 January — despite claims that two female candidates were more qualified. He quit on Tuesday, the day he was supposed to take up the role (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections