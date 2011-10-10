Ad
Hospital budgets have seen cuts of around 40 percent (Photo: Notat)

Greek healthcare eroded by austerity measures, crisis

by Leigh Phillips,

Startling declines in the health of Greek citizens and increases in the rates of drug abuse, HIV infection, and suicide have resulted from the economic crisis and the strict austerity embraced by the country, says a new, three-year medical study.

Greek citizens were 15 percent less likely to consult a doctor in 2009 than in 2007, according to the study, published on Monday (10 October) in the Lancet, the world’s leading medical journal.

The study, which surveyed just over 12,000 ...

