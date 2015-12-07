Far-right claims to be France's first party after elections

The National Front has come first in half of the regions in a first round of local elections in France. Left and right are divided over a strategy to block it.

The results were expected but they created a shock in French politics. The far-right National Front (FN) came first in the first round of regional elections Sunday (6 December) with a 27.9 percent share of the votes.

The FN is ahead in six of the 13 regions of metropolitan France, in second place in 3 regions and third in 3...