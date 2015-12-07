Ad
euobserver
Party leader Marine Le Pen got 40 percent of votes in the the North region. (Photo: mlp_officiel)

Far-right claims to be France's first party after elections

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The National Front has come first in half of the regions in a first round of local elections in France. Left and right are divided over a strategy to block it.

The results were expected but they created a shock in French politics. The far-right National Front (FN) came first in the first round of regional elections Sunday (6 December) with a 27.9 percent share of the votes.

The FN is ahead in six of the 13 regions of metropolitan France, in second place in 3 regions and third in 3...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

French far-right gaining ground in post-Paris attack elections
Party leader Marine Le Pen got 40 percent of votes in the the North region. (Photo: mlp_officiel)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections