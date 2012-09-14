EU turf war on banking union may pose risks to Spain

The European Parliament is fighting for a bigger say in shaping the eurozone banking supervisor in a move which could hurt Spain.

Putting the eurozone's banks and national supervisors under the ultimate authority of the European Central Bank (ECB) should have been a relatively easy task, or so EU leaders thought back in June. This was Germany's precondition for agreeing that ailing banks may access the eurozone fund directly, a demand made by Spain so that the €100 billion loan from the...