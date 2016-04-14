Polish farmland bill may breach EU law

The Polish government, which is already at loggerheads with EU institutions over its constitutional reforms, could also be in trouble over a farmland bill which was passed in parliament on Thursday (14 April).

The new rules to regulate buying and selling of land because an exemption from European law granted when Poland joined the EU in 2004 ends on 1 May.

Under the temporary rule agreed to protect Poland's farmland and forests market, citizens of other EU states needed to obtain ...